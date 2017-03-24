Woman accused of stealing from Dubuque Kmart - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman accused of stealing from Dubuque Kmart

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
DUBUQUE (AP) -

Dubuque Police Lt. Scott Baxter says a woman is accused of stealing hundred of dollars worth of merchandise from an area department store.

Police are looking for help identifying the woman in the photo attached to this story. She's accused of stealing over $400 in merchandise from the Kmart in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on February 17, between 12:10 p.m. and 1:22 p.m.

If you can give any information, police say you can submit your tips to the ID4PD web page.

