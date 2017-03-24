Pentatonix State Fair tickets are on sale now - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pentatonix State Fair tickets are on sale now

Tickets to see Pentatonix at the Iowa State Fair are on sale now.
The group will be at the Fair on Sunday August 13.
Tickets are going for $50, $40, and $30. You can get you tickets by following this link.
