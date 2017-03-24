Photo released of suspected London attacker - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Photo released of suspected London attacker

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

The London Metropolitan Police have released a photo of the suspected London attacker, Khalid Masood.

Masood is a British-born Muslim convert who killed at least four people on Wednesday, March 22. This is Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings.

He is considered by authorities to be a criminal who posed littler serious threat. Police said there had been no prior intelligence about his intent to plan an attack.

At least 50 people, including two police officers, were hurt in the attack.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.