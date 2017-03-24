Photo released of suspected London attacker

The London Metropolitan Police have released a photo of the suspected London attacker, Khalid Masood.

Masood is a British-born Muslim convert who killed at least four people on Wednesday, March 22. This is Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings.

He is considered by authorities to be a criminal who posed littler serious threat. Police said there had been no prior intelligence about his intent to plan an attack.

At least 50 people, including two police officers, were hurt in the attack.