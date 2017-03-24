Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed after Fisher's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed after Fisher's death

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- Disney CEO Bob Iger says the upcoming "Star Wars" sequel has not been changed due to the death of Carrie Fisher.

Fisher completed filming her role as Princess Leia in "The Last Jedi" before her death following a heart attack in December.

Iger said in an interview at a University of Southern California tech conference Thursday that Fisher "appears throughout" the film and her performance "remains as it was."

Iger says Disney is discussing "what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories."

Iger's remark came on the same day Disney ended speculation that he would retire this year by extending his contract one year to 2019. He says he and Disney's board thought they needed more time to work on a succession plan.

