"The Dark Side," Iowa team of visually impaired students competes in robotics competition

There will be 54 teams from across the Midwest competing at this weekend's FIRST robotics competition.

Today and tomorrow, the regional robotics competition is happening at the UNI Dome and McLeod Center.

Teams had 6 weeks to design, build, and program their robots for this weekend.

Only one of the 54 teams has students on it that will listen, but not see the competition.

One team in particular is truly making a difference.

The Dark Side team is the only team in the competition that has blind and visually impaired students on it.

It's made up of around 8 students from all over Iowa.

This is their first year competing.

KWWL why they decided to call their team "The Dark Side."

"We might not see. We don't have vision, but we can see with our heart. That's why we chose it," one competitor said.

Their shirts say, "May the braille be with you."

They say they want to show others that blind students can have goals and complete them.