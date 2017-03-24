Iowa man gets 30 years for hit-and-run fatal accident

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) -- A drunken Iowa driver who walked away from a fatal crash has been given 30 years in prison.

William Phipps, of Boone, last month admitted being drunk when his truck slammed into the back of a car last June, killing a passenger in the car. Police say Phipps fled on foot but was caught about a half a mile away.

The Des Moines Register reports that Phipps was sentenced Thursday in Polk County District Court. Phipps' record includes two previous convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The June 10 crash killed 30-year-old Alexander Koch.