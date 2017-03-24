Jerry Sandusky expected to be in court for appeal hearing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jerry Sandusky expected to be in court for appeal hearing

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Former Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, is expected to be in court for an appeal hearing today.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. He was found guilty of 45 of the 48 charges against him and was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

Sandusky continues to insist he is innocent. He is 73 years old. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.