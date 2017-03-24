Jerry Sandusky expected to be in court for appeal hearing

Former Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, is expected to be in court for an appeal hearing today.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. He was found guilty of 45 of the 48 charges against him and was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

Sandusky continues to insist he is innocent. He is 73 years old.