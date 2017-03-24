Police find 2 bodies in central Iowa home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police find 2 bodies in central Iowa home

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

 BOONE -- State agents are helping local officers investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Boone.
   The Boone Police Department says someone called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to report a dead person. Officers found the second body after entering the home.
   Authorities haven't released the names of the two people or said how the two died. Autopsies have been ordered. Neighbors say a woman and her son lived in the home.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.