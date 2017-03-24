Police find 2 bodies in central Iowa home

BOONE -- State agents are helping local officers investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Boone.

The Boone Police Department says someone called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to report a dead person. Officers found the second body after entering the home.

Authorities haven't released the names of the two people or said how the two died. Autopsies have been ordered. Neighbors say a woman and her son lived in the home.

