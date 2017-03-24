TRACKING: Areas of fog, drizzle and stray showers

Clouds and drizzle continue through Monday morning. Areas of fog might become locally dense with visibility less than 1 mile.

Clouds, areas of fog and drizzle will continue through Monday. An isolated shower is possible...with a little better chance south of Cedar Rapids. High temperatures will be near the normal high of 50 degrees.

The sky remains cloudy with the chance of fog once again with a gentle north wind around 5-10 mph. The clouds/fog thin out Tuesday morning with the return of some sunshine. Highs warm into the mid 50s.

Clouds move back in Tuesday night and it remains cloudy Wednesday through Friday as we track the next storm to bring rain to the area. Rain is forecast to begin by Wednesday afternoon. The best chance of rain is on Thursday with a gusty northeast wind and highs in the mid 40s. The rain tapers off Friday with a lighter wind.