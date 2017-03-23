Iowa Women beat Colorado 80-62 top advance to WNIT Final 8

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa defeated Colorado, 80-62, on Thursday night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will host the Elite 8 of the WNIT on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. (CT). They will play the winner of Washington State and UC-Davis..

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures Megan Gustafson (12), Ally Disterhoft (15), Makenzie Meyer (13), and Alex Kastanek (19).

The Hawkeyes registered their 20th win of the season. It also marks the 10th 20-win season for Iowa under head coach Lisa Bluder.

Sophomore Megan Gustafson became the fourth Hawkeye in program history to score over 600 points in a single season and the first to do so since 1990. She joins Cindy Haugejorde (693; 79-80), Michelle Edwards (621; 87-88), and Franthea Price (614; 89-90).

Senior Alexa Kastanek netted a season-high 19 points off the bench. She was 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

The win marked Lisa Bluder’s 699th career victory.