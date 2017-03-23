Bib recall over suffocation hazard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bib recall over suffocation hazard

Written by Sara Belmont
More than 10,000 bibs are being recalled because they can suffocate your child. Environments Bibs is recalling bibs with a waterproof plastic backing sold in packages of 12.

These were sold between January of 2008 and October of 2016.

The backing can separate. It can potentially suffocate your child. So far, no injuries have been reported. There have been 12 counts of the backing coming off.

You can contact Environments for a full refund. 

