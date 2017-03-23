Cyclones' Burton to play in Reeses' All-Star Game

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) grabs a rebound over Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Iowa State won 73-56.

Iowa State senior Deonte Burton has been selected to play in the 2017 Reese’s College All-Star Game, which will be held Friday, March 31 at the Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m., and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Burton, one of 20 senior student-athletes selected, helped lead the Cyclones to a 24-11 overall record and a Big 12 Tournament title in his final season. The Cyclones also went 12-6 in Big 12 action, tying for second place in the league.

The forward from Milwaukee, Wisconsin averaged 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. He also had 60 steals and 49 blocks last season, ranking among the Big 12’s top-11 in all four stat categories. Burton scored 20 or more points 11 times in 2016-17, including a 31-point performance in a double overtime win at Oklahoma.

Burton finished his collegiate career (Marquette and Iowa State) with 1,052 points and 399 career rebounds.