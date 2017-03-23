Disney CEO Bob Iger gets contact extension to July 2019

Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters sold for more than $100,000 at auction Saturday.More >>
Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters sold for more than $100,000 at auction Saturday.More >>
Crews searching through the night in the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found 15 bodies, but more than 100 more people remained missing.More >>
Crews searching through the night in the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found 15 bodies, but more than 100 more people remained missing.More >>