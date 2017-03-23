Disney CEO Bob Iger gets contact extension to July 2019

NEW YORK (AP) -- Disney CEO Bob Iger is getting a one-year contract extension.

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday ended any speculation that Iger would retire this year, extending contract to July 2, 2019.

Filings Thursday with the Security Exchange Commission show Iger's base salary of $2.5 million will be unchanged, but he gets a $5 million signing bonus.

He made a total of $43.9 million in 2016, when tacking on stock awards and other perks.

Speculation had been swirling over whether the 66-year-old Iger would extend his contract. There's no obvious successor at Disney since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.

