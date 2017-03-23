Grassley: "If you'd filibuster Judge Gorsuch... you'd filibuster anybody"

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley releases a statement after the hearings for SCOTUS nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch wrapped up.

“Anybody who watched the Judiciary Committee hearing this week would have seen a nominee who has a command of the law, an independent voice, and a deep sense of humility. He demonstrated a commitment to precedent, the law and the Constitution. He showed a great understanding of the separate roles of the three independent branches of government.

“It was a brilliant display before our committee. His testimony, and the testimony of those who actually know him, should create a dilemma for anybody who is desperate for a reason to vote no, because if you’re voting on qualifications and not politics, you’d vote yes.

“If you’d filibuster Judge Gorsuch, it’s obvious you’d filibuster anybody.

“And, if we’re ever going to get past the well that was poisoned with Senator Schumer’s speech in 2001 when he said the Democrats were going to bring ideology into the consideration of judges for the first time, we’re going to need to dig a new well. Only Senator Schumer can lead us to that well.”