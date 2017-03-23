Iowa City named a top place to retire

Iowa City is getting national recognition as a great place to retire.

Author Mark Ellwood of Conde Nast Traveler gave his list of the top five places to retire in the country on the Today Show.

"We're going to go to the city of literature, which is Iowa City in Iowa. UNESCO declared it a city of literature like Edinborough in Scotland and Melbourne in Australia. University of Iowa is there, so it's a bit of a highbrow place to retire. Huge library membership there, so if you love reading, you're with your people. And it's more than 1,300 doctors for 100,000 people," he said.

One man choosing to stick around Iowa City for his retirement says health care is a good reason why.

"Certainly the health care facilities are wonderful but it's also easy to maneuver, to get around," says Don Haines.

Walk-ability is a big plus as well according to President & CEO of Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce Kim Casko.

"You know you can walk to that local book shop, you can go to see a movie at film scene or go see a show at the Englert. You can go to a number of different restaurants that will meet your culinary and dietary needs," she says.

Iowa City was the only city in Iowa to make the list.

Others cities on the list include:

Durham, North Carolina

Spokane, Washington

Greenville, South Carolina

Grand Haven, Michigan