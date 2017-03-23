Grand opening on tap for eastern Iowa brewery

A big opening weekend is on tap for an eastern Iowa brewery.

Second State Brewing in Cedar Falls is set to open Friday night.

This has been a long time coming for Second State Brewing owner Nick Newgard.

He has been brewing beer for nearly 10 years and is excited to bring his beer to Cedar Falls.

Newgard says many people say they don't drink beer, but to those people he says, 'just give it a try.'

"When you haven't drank a lot of craft beer, you expect it to be a certain thing," said Newgard. "Enjoy it for what the flavors are instead of what you expect them to be." Such as one of the four beers on tap called a black lager.

"The black lager, the Schwarz beer, is one that a lot of people are a little scared of," said Newgard. "When you pour a beer and it pours black a lot of people don't even want to try it."

Newgard says the black beer is actually very popular. He takes great pride in these beers that he makes himself.

"When we can get a lot of people enjoying and having a good time and drinking craft beer it's a fun time," said Newgard.

Newgard has been dreaming of this since he started brewing beer 10 years ago.

"It's something we've been looking forward to for a long time," said Newgard. "We will get some people in and we are able to pour some beer and have a good time and get some people to hopefully enjoy some beers."

Second State is not the only brewery in Cedar Falls. Single Speed is just around the corner, but Newgard says he doesn't see them as competition.

He says hopefully having two breweries in Cedar Falls will make the Main Street area a destination.

Second State has done a soft open the past few nights, but the grand opening will be Friday at 4:00 p.m.