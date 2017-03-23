VIDEO: Body cam shows moments before boy jumps from burning Dubuque home

New body cam video shows the moments leading up to a boy jumping from the second story of a burning home and into the waiting arms of a police officer. The fire happened Tuesday in the 2700 block of Jackson St. in Dubuque.

The video shows the officer telling the boy to push on the screen after being trapped in the bedroom. Eventually, they were able to convince him to throw the dog and later jump out himself, which is not seen on the video.

He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be ok. The family's home sustained serious damaged and is not livable.

The boy's mother and one other person were also able to get out safely.

