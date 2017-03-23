Car ends upside down in ditch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car ends upside down in ditch

Posted: Updated:
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 18, where they found one car upside down in the ditch.

The Fayette County Sheriff says the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Rose Road around 12:30 pm, Monday.

The Sheriff says Benjamin McIntyre, 20, of Hawkeye lost control of a yellow 2001 Ford mustang when he made a right turn onto Rose Road from Highway 18.

McIntrye was not injured and was cited for failing to maintain control.

