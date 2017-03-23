Donation helps Black Hawk County Veterans

Area veterans who are struggling to find transportation will no longer have to worry. Witham dealerships donated a Ford passenger van to the Black Hawk County VA to help veterans meet their transportation needs.

"To me, it means that no veteran will be left behind," said Black Hawk County VA Director Kevin Dill.

Dill says the idea came after he noticed a need from area veterans who were unable to get to and from doctor appointments using public transportation with limited bus routes and times.

"If a veteran is struggling or needs to be somewhere, and they're thinking they can't get there and the stress and anxiety starts to overwhelm them or their PTSD starts to overwhelm- they don't have to anymore," said Dill. "They can just call our office. We never turn any veteran away."

Dill went to Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown who approached the owners of Witham explaining the VA's need.

Jeremy Witham, Jason Witham, and Tim Godfrey, owners of Witham dealerships, later donated the car to the VA. Godfrey, a Marine and Desert Storm Veteran understood the need from fellow veterans.

"Until we heard from Kevin Dill, we had no idea how difficult life has become for some area Veterans," said Godfrey. "Contributing a vehicle is a privilege and an honor for our entire Witham Auto family."

The car is ready to be of use for veterans.

"If we don't have a solution, we'll find a solution just like Tim and Jason found a solution for our transportation needs today," said Dill.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who needs a ride, reach out to the Black Hawk County VA here.

"Any veteran who for some reason can't get to the their doctor's appointment at the VA clinic in Waterloo, or can't get to school for some reason so he can keep getting his VA benefit, or can't get to their job interview so they can get a job, we're here to help," said Dill. "Veterans will tell you that veterans will always try and help veterans, it's our brotherhood. So that's what we're going to do with the van."