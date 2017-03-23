Teen who shot, killed Vinton teen given work release

A teenager who accidentally shot another teen in the head, killing her, will not spend significant time in prison. 14-year-old Emma Redlinger was shot at a home in Vinton in February of 2015 and died a few days later.

Police say her friend, William Hines, Jr., mishandled the gun, and hit Redlinger. Hines was a minor at the time, but was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. The judge gave him a one-year suspended jail sentence and 60 days of work release during Thursday's sentencing.

Police say the now 19-year-old admitted to holding the gun, but denied intentionally firing it.

53-year-old Robyn Merchant was arrested for giving the rifle used in the shooting to her son. She was sentenced to 46 months in prison.