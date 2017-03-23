Teen who shot, killed Vinton teen given work release - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen who shot, killed Vinton teen given work release

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
VINTON (KWWL) -

A teenager who accidentally shot another teen in the head, killing her, will not spend significant time in prison.  14-year-old Emma Redlinger was shot at a home in Vinton in February of 2015 and died a few days later.

Police say her friend, William Hines, Jr., mishandled the gun, and hit Redlinger.  Hines was a minor at the time, but was charged as an adult.  He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.  The judge gave him a one-year suspended jail sentence and 60 days of work release during Thursday's sentencing.

Police say the now 19-year-old admitted to holding the gun, but denied intentionally firing it.

53-year-old Robyn Merchant was arrested for giving the rifle used in the shooting to her son.  She was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.