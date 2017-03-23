Iowa GOP lawmakers back statewide minimum wage, no increase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republican lawmakers are forging ahead with a bill prohibiting cities and counties from increasing the minimum wage, but House leaders say GOP legislators aren't interested in raising the statewide wage.

The House has approved a bill blocking local jurisdictions from approving minimum wages above the state level of $7.25 and the measure now awaits action in the Senate. If approved, the move would mean workers in some Iowa counties that have approved higher minimums could see pay cuts.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer and House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow said Thursday GOP lawmakers want a statewide minimum but don't support increasing that wage.

The Legislature last increased the wage in 2009.

