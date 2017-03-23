Copy-Central student saves friend who was choking

Video of a Central High School student shows him calmly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student Tuesday.

At first, others thought the student was joking around at lunch time, but according to Central school nurse Kim Mahlum, Ian Brown saw the color in his friend's face and neck change, and realized he was choking.

In the video, provided by the La Crosse School District, Brown gets up from the table, go around to his friend, and performs the Heimlich maneuver several times until the food was dislodged.

Brown then helped the student to the school nurse's office to make sure his friend was OK.

Mahlum credited the first aid training Brown received as a member of the La Crosse Police Explorers with averting a tragedy.