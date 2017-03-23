Khalid Masood Identified as London Parliament Attacker

LONDON — The knife-wielding terrorist who killed an American tourist and two others outside the U.K. Parliament was British-born and previously investigated for "violent extremism."

Police identified the suspect as Khalid Masood, 52, on Thursday. Authorities said Masood was born in Kent and detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands. He was known by a number of aliases, police said.

Masood was known to security services as "a peripheral figure" and "was not part of the current intelligence picture," Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons on Thursday.

Police also said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there were no prior intelligence indicating his intent to carry out the terror attack.

Masood was known to police for a range of previous convictions, they said, including for assaults, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses. He was never convicted of any terror-related offenses.

Kurt Cochran, who lives in Utah, was among the three slain, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Eric Hawkins told NBC News. His wife Melissa, whose parents are currently serving as missionaries in London, was also injured. They were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The others killed were a police officer and a mother-of-two who was hit by a bus as she ran to safety.

The terrorist plowed a 4x4 rental car into people walking on Westminster Bridge before crashing it a railing outside the House of Commons. He later fatally stabbed the cop before being gunned down by armed officers.

"It is still believed that this attacker acted alone and the police have no reason to believe that are imminent further attacks on the public," May said, just yards from Wednesday's carnage.

However, police overnight raided at least six properties in cities including Birmingham — where the culprit's vehicle was rented from Enterprise — and London, making eight arrests.

"Clearly our investigation is ongoing … and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates," Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters early Thursday.

Amaq, the media unit of ISIS, released a statement describing the London attacker as "a soldier of the Islamic State" although it cited no evidence for the claim.

Charlie Winter, a senior research fellow at the London-based International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence (ICSR), said the claim framed the atrocity as inspired, not directed, by ISIS. "This distinction is hugely important," he wrote.

ISIS has claimed responsibility after other attacks, including the Istanbul nightclub rampage on New Year's Eve and the Nice promenade truck massacre last July, without providing evidence.

Rowley said seven of the 29 wounded were still in critical condition on Thursday.

One of the dead was identified as Aysha Frade, 43, a mother-of-two who was hit by a bus as she fled from the vehicle on Westminster Bridge. She was on her way to pick up her children from school.