AMBER Alert canceled, 2 kids found safe

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Flint man is in custody in connection with the theft of a car that held two children from a Michigan gas station.

Burton Police Chief Tom Osterholzer says the car with a 2-year-old girl and a baby boy inside was found Wednesday in Flint with the children safe inside. The identity of a 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing the car wasn't immediately released.

Law enforcement officials were able to develop a suspect by mid-afternoon using a description provided and took the man into custody.

Osterholzer did not elaborate on what ultimately led police to the suspect. He says the man faces potential auto theft, kidnapping, and child endangerment charges.

Osterholzer wouldn't say if the mother who ran into the gas station while the children were inside the vehicle may face charges.

Original Story

BURTON, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities are searching for two young children whose mother says they were in a car that was stolen from a Michigan gas station.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 2-year-old girl and a baby boy after their mother said they were taken about 7 a.m. today from a gas station in the Flint-area community of Burton. The alert says a man suspected of stealing the car is being sought.

The car is described as a blue 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Michigan license plate number DKZ4121.

WNEM-TV interviewed the mother, who says she went inside to buy cigarettes and a lighter while the children were in the backseat.

The Associated Press left a message seeking information from Burton police. State police say that agency is handling the case.