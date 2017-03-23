12th Annual Heroes Among Us Breakfast recognizes local heroes

The 12th Annual Heroes Among US Breakfast Awards Ceremony recognized people who performed good deeds in the community in 2016.

The Breakfast was held this morning at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo. KWWL Today in Iowa Co-Anchor Jerry Gallagher emceed the event.

Here is the list of awards given to those who were recognized for their courage:

2016 Environmental Hero - Riley Henry of Waterloo

2016 Good Samaritan Youth Hero - Emily Mrzlijak of Waterloo

2016 Good Samaritan Youth Hero - Ben Wilson of Shell Rock

2016 Health Care Hero - Heather AL-Hammadi of Waterloo

2016 Military Heroes - Tom Brickman of Janesville and Shari Kirkpatrick of Reinbeck

2016 Public Safety Heroes - Cpt. Don Eggleston and Ofc. Ryan Wegner of Waverly

2016 Work Place Hero - Cody Lafler of Waverly

The event not only honored local heroes, but was also a fundraiser for the Covenant Foundation and Sartori Health Care Foundation. Proceeds will directly benefit emergency services at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare in Iowa.

Here are the hero video vignettes:

https://youtu.be/oStolc0ZLQw

https://youtu.be/6IAsKqNaxBs

https://youtu.be/0Q-O2Ie8_Yo

https://youtu.be/v-O5YjrpoVI

https://youtu.be/PsqJ-PHKcpY

https://youtu.be/dsLBecBW0x8

https://youtu.be/qirbmubEfDg