Woman pleads guilty to stealing from vehicle dealership

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) - A woman accused of stealing from a Clear Lake vehicle dealership has pleaded guilty.

Online court records say 43-year-old Amy Monahan, of Mason City, filed a written plea Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. An April 24 hearing has been set for her.

Prosecutors say Monahan forged checks and misappropriated other funds while working as the office manager for Lake Chevrolet. The dealership loss was estimated at more than $50,000.

