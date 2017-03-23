Schumer on record opposing Gorsuch nomination - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Schumer on record opposing Gorsuch nomination

Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer is now officially on record as opposing President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court.
   The New York Democrat also said he would lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch. He said Gorsuch "almost instinctively favors the powerful over the weak."
   Schumer said doesn't think Gorsuch would serve as a check on Trump or be a mainstream justice. He blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer "question after question after question" in hearings this week.
   Schumer's position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.
