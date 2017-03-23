Utah man killed in London attack, wife injured, according to chu - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Utah man killed in London attack, wife injured, according to church statement

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A statement from the Mormon church issued on behalf of relatives says a Utah man was among those killed in a London attack and his wife was seriously injured.
   Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a special trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the deadly attack played out in the heart of London.
   An attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians Wednesday on London's Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, and then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.
   The church says the Utah couple were also visiting the woman's parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.
   The woman remains hospitalized.
   Her family said Cochran was a good man and loving husband.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.