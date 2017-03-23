A Moment with the Pope: Toddler grabs Pope Francis' hat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A little girl's family will remember their time at the Vatican for years to come.

Three-year-old Estella, from Atlanta, met the Pope at the Vatican this week. As he went to kiss her cheek, she grabbed his hat right off his head. 

Pope Francis, and those around him, were seen smiling after the fact. 

Estella's family says, who knows what she has in store for the rest of the trip. 

