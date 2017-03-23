WATCH: Iguana runs across Miami tennis court during match - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

There might be a new king of the court at a Miami tennis tournament.

An Iguana was spotted hanging out on the scoreboard, observing a match. The animal got a lot of attention, with one player taking a selfie with it.

Soon after, the reptile was on the move. The iguana hopped down from the scoreboard, ran across the tennis court and stole the show. 

