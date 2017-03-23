Customers can order Starbucks with Ford vehicle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

If you are a coffee lover on the go, there is a new way to order your favorite drink.

Customers with a Ford vehicle that has SYNC 3 will soon be able to order Starbucks by saying, "Alexa, ask Starbucks to start my order."

Starbucks enabled orders via Amazon's Alexa last year, and says the new feature will be integrated into the Ford cars later this year.

