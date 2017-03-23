Firefighters respond to early morning kitchen fire

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1335 Hinkly Ave NW at 2:20 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the back side of the house. Firefighters went in through the front door and saw the fire in the kitchen. They were able to put it out quickly.

Everyone was outside when firefighters arrived, but a cat was rescued from the basement. It was given oxygen and survived. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.