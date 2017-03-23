Wisconsin fireworks business hoping for legal fireworks in Iowa

The Iowa Senate passed a bill this week to legalize the use of firecrackers and bottle rockets in the state.

That bill would make Iowa the 44th state to legalize fireworks. Right now, only sparklers or other novelty products are legal to buy and use.

That's good news for Marty's Fireworks, who has set up shop across the river in Wisconsin.

Their owners tell KWWL that most of their business comes from Iowa, and while they might lose business from people who travel from the Quad Cities or Cedar Rapids, they plan to expand business into Iowa.

They say they'd either set up shops, or wholesale fireworks to vendors who want to set up in Iowa.

But while they're looking forward to what should be a favorable vote in the Iowa House, others aren't so happy.

Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police said most in law enforcement and fire are opposed to the proposed bill due to safety concerns.

This bill, though, would allow city and county governments to regulate usage, meaning ordinances could be passed or tweaked to outlaw fireworks in a city or county.

If approved by the House, the bill would go to Gov. Terry Branstad, who has voiced support for similar measures in the past.