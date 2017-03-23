Police says 5 people died in London attack

LONDON (AP) -- British police say five people died in the terror attack outside Parliament.

Counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said one policeman, three civilians and the attacker died.

He said a further 40 people were wounded.

The assailant has not been identified. Rowley said police think they know the identity of the man but would not reveal details. He said Islamic extremism is suspected in the attack.

He said extra armed police would be on the streets in the coming days to reassure the public, and hundreds of police officers are working on the case.

He identified the police officer who died as Keith Palmer, 48.