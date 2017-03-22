Iowa Senate passes texting and driving bill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Senate passes texting and driving bill

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Iowa Senate passed a bill that would make texting and driving a primary offense in the state.

The senate passed the bill Wednesday in a 43 to 6 vote.

The bill would make it legal for law enforcement to pull drivers over for texting.

As the law stands now, texting and driving is a secondary offense. This means officers can write drivers a ticket if they have been pulled over for another offense first.

