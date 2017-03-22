Family of Cedar Rapids hit and run victim looks for justice

The search continues for Cedar Rapids police for a suspect in a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning, March 18.

The family of the victim, 60-year-old Ronald Price, said they don't believe the driver doesn't know what they did.

"I don't care how drunk you were. I don't care what the situation was. You know when you woke up the next day and your car was mangled and there were pieces missing off your car and you had whatever there that could have been on the car. You know that you hit something and you know that it wasn't just something small," Sarah Fetter, a niece of Price's said.

Price remains in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police believe a white Chrysler 200 was involved, pieces of a vehicle found at the scene, where Price was found. They believe it will have noticeable damage to the grill, bumper, hood, and/or the windshield.

Price was found laying in the road in the 700 block of 8th Ave SE. after being hit, walking distance away from Mercy's emergency room @KWWL pic.twitter.com/g4jhfViNe5 — Jalyn Souchek (@JSouchekKWWL) March 22, 2017

Fetter said they want answers and justice for their uncle.

"I just want justice. I want to see who did this to my uncle and I want them to be taken off of the streets so it doesn't happen to someone else's family. It's a horrible feeling and nobody deserves to feel this way," she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

A GoFundMe has been created by the family to help pay for medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/help-support-ronald-price.