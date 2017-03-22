Magnitude 4.0 quake, 3 smaller temblors rattle Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake and three smaller temblors have struck Oklahoma.

The 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded Wednesday near Stroud, about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The three smaller quakes were a magnitude 2.7 temblor near Fairview and magnitude 2.5 quakes near Mooreland and near Pawnee.

No injuries or damage are reported and geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

