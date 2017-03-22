UNI's Morgan, Hawkeyes' Jok and Cyclones' Morris & Burton earn NABC recognition

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Northern Iowa senior guard Jeremy Morgan (Coralville, Iowa) has been named to the NABC's District 16 First Team. Morgan led the Panthers in scoring (14.8 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg), assists (2.7 apg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocked shots (1.1 bpg) in the 2016-17 season. He becomes the seventh UNI Panther to earn NABC first-team all-district honors.



Iowa senior Peter Jok was named Wednesday to the five-player All-District 7 first team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across the country.

The Hawkeye senior earns all-district accolades by the NABC for the second straight season; Jok was a second team honoree a year ago. It also marks the fourth consecutive season a Hawkeye has garnered all-district recognition (Roy Devyn Marble in 2014; Aaron White in 2015; Jarrod Uthoff and Jok in 2016).

The native of West Des Moines, Iowa, led the Big Ten in scoring (19.9), while also averaging 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 3-pointers. Jok established new school free throw percentage records for a single-season (.911) and career (.881). Jok, who was also recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten and USBWA All-District honoree earlier this month, finished his senior season with 636 points -- the most by a Hawkeye since Adam Haluska in 2007 (637).

The shooting guard scored 30 points or more five times this season, a total that ties for first among players from Power 5 conferences. Jok (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) poured in a career-high 42 points against Memphis on Nov. 26; the 42 points are the most by a Hawkeye in 40 years and ties Bruce King (1976) for fourth most in Iowa single-game history. The team co-captain posted four double-doubles as a senior and his 19.9 points per game average ranks sixth among players from Power 5 conferences. Jok finished his Hawkeye career ranked 15th in Iowa career scoring (1,508) and fourth in 3-pointers (216).

Jok will participate in the college 3-Point Championships on March 30, in Phoenix -- site of the Final Four.

The Hawkeyes, who placed in the upper division of the Big Ten Conference for the fifth straight season, finished the 2016-17 season with 19 victories.

Iowa State’s Monté Morris and Deonte Burton have earned spots on the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 8 teams after recording stellar senior seasons.

Morris was voted onto the five-player first team, while Burton earned a spot on the second team.

Morris averaged a career-best 16.4 points in leading the Cyclones to a 24-11 record, which included a second-place finish in the Big 12 and a conference tournament championship. The Flint, Michigan native is the only player nationally averaging at least 16 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and fewer than 2.0 turnovers. Morris had a team-best six double-doubles, including the fifth triple-double in school history when he posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 22 minutes of action against The Citadel.

Burton averaged 15.1 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds while asserting himself as one of the nation’s most difficult matchups during his senior season. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native recorded 20 or more points 11 times, including a career-high 31 points at Oklahoma and 29 in games against Gonzaga and Kansas. Burton also posted five double-doubles this season and became the second player in school history to record 40 blocks and 40 steals in the same season. Burton led ISU with 49 blocks and 60 steals.