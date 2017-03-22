UPDATE: Arrest made in Dubuque stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Arrest made in Dubuque stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An arrest is made after one person is stabbed in the leg.  Police responded to the 1900 block of Jackson Street around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, 46-year-old Kyle Smith, is expected to be ok after being treated at the hospital.  34-year-old Sara Hines was arrested and charged with assault using a dangerous weapon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.