Waterloo police officer on leave after DUI arrest

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A Waterloo police officer has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a crash.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2nKpSUY ) that 32-year-old Diana Del Valle was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated following a late-night March 16 collision on a Waterloo street while she was off-duty. Authorities say she hit a parked vehicle. She was also ticketed for failure to maintain control.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate, and prosecution of the case has been assigned to the Dubuque County Attorney's Office to avoid any conflict of interest with local prosecutors.

Court records say a breath test showed Del Valle had a blood-alcohol level of .154, nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

