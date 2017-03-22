Murder unsolved, Cedar Rapids woman last seen alive 49 years ago today

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Waterloo Police have had their hands full since the beginning of June when Firework sales began.More >>
Shane Bowers scored during his first appearance for the Waterloo Black Hawks; solid performances in 130 subsequent regular season and playoff games which followed over the next two years helped to make him one of the top draft picks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday in Chicago.More >>
