Murder unsolved, Cedar Rapids woman last seen alive 49 years ago today

An Iowa woman's case remains cold 49 years after she disappeared and was later found dead near an area reservoir.

Geraldine Maggert was 25-years-old and three months pregnant when she disappeared in 1968.

Her car was found at the Eastern Iowa Airport and her body was eventually found by a boy scout troop near the Coralville Reservoir according to Iowa Cold Cases.

In addition, Geraldine was seen walking out of her Cedar Rapids apartment on March 22, 1968 with a suitcase before withdrawing money from the bank.

Her daughter Richine was just 4-years-old at the time.

"I do continue to hope that someone will come forward that maybe somebody's conscious will you know just, they will rethink things, even some kind of death bed confession you just never know," Richine Sartain told us today.

Sartain says she hasn't heard anything from investigators for several years.

"They kind of just said at the time you know it wasn't looking good they just didn't have anything to go on, some of the depositions were gone, missing, and so I haven't really heard anything since then."

The Johnson County Sheriff's office says they were looking into this case but they are not currently.

Geraldine's case is one of more than thirty murders that have turned cold in the Cedar Rapids area alone according to a list on the Iowa Cold Cases website.



