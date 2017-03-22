4 thefts reported in Waterloo

According to Waterloo police, four different people reported having their vehicles broken into Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the warmer weather usually means an uptick in theft crimes, whether it's from unlocked vehicles or even garages.

Four people say they had property taken out of their vehicles on Guernsey Court, Pinehurst Court, Ackermant Street, and Randolph Street.

The locations are spread out all over Waterloo, and victims are reminding others to be cautious and lock their cars, no matter where they live.

"Everything of value was taken, pretty much. All the paperwork and everything else, they pretty much just left it in there," theft victim, Eric Jackson said.

Jackson says someone stole nearly $1,000 in property from his unlocked car that included a laptop, a bag, and an X-Box game accessory for his nephew's birthday.

"My initial reaction was just disbelief. I couldn't believe somebody just came down to this good neighborhood and went on a rampage. That's exactly what I believe happened," Jackson said.

Four different reports of people having property taken from their car over night in Waterloo, and Eric says not only did they take items from his car, but they went through his pick-up, as well.

All they had to do, was open his door.

"I would just encourage people to just lock their doors. Lock your doors on your vehicle just like you do on your home. I think I made that mistake, and I've learned from it," Jackson said.

Eric Jackson said he's frustrated, but he's empathetic to whoever took his property.

"Prayers to whoever the person is. I don't know what struggles you're going through at this time. I just hope God will intervene in your heart that you'll bring people's items back, whoever you are," Jackson said.

Eric said Waterloo police were able to recover some paperwork he had in his car nearby, but so far, no arrests have been made in connection to these thefts.

Authorities are investigating fingerprints, and it's too soon to tell whether the thefts are connected.

Police remind people to always lock their doors, and despite the warmer weather, always keep garage doors closed, locked and secure.