Police warning of home-repair scam

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
Dubuque Police are warning people to be extra wary of scams, after a recent report to their Department.
Officers say on Tuesday an elderly Dubuquer was tricked into coming outside by someone pointing out things that needed to be repaired at the home. 
While they were outside, a second person went into the woman's home and stole money.
Police say crimes like this typically happen in the spring. 
If you have any information on this incident or others, please call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.
