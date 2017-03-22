Is this the worst 'Wheel of Fortune' flub ever?

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller made his opposition to the bill known Friday, bringing the total to five GOP senators who oppose the bill.More >>
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller made his opposition to the bill known Friday, bringing the total to five GOP senators who oppose the bill.More >>
Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika, who was shot in the chest and arm, was released Friday from George Washington University Hospital.More >>
Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika, who was shot in the chest and arm, was released Friday from George Washington University Hospital.More >>
A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt football player for a 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.More >>
A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt football player for a 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.More >>