Is this the worst 'Wheel of Fortune' flub ever? - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Is this the worst 'Wheel of Fortune' flub ever?

Posted: Updated:

People quickly took to social media to call out what they say was the worst "Wheel of Fortune" flub in the show's 42-year history.

A contestant was one letter short from solving a puzzle that identified an iconic Pulitzer-winning play by Tennessee Williams.

But rather than selecting the letter "M" to spell out "A Streetcar Named Desire", the contestant, named Kevin, chose the letter "K."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.