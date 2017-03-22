Oklahoma lawmaker charged with child prostitution resigns - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

An Oklahoma state senator accused of hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex has resigned.
   Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey submitted his resignation letter Wednesday. He was arrested last week on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church.
   The 35-year-old married father of three is out on $100,000 bond. Oklahoma's most prominent Republican leaders had called for his resignation after he was charged.
   Acting on a tip from the teenager's father, police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore say they went to a Super 8 Hotel earlier this month and smelled marijuana coming from a room. They say they found Shortey and the teenager.
   Shortey had represented his Oklahoma City district in the state Senate for seven years.
