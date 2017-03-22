Life After Graduation: Dupaco to host film screening to address student-debt crisis

Dupaco Community Credit Union is sponsoring a free film screening and panel discussion to explore the decisions parents and teens are faced with as students prepare to graduate from high school.

The event is tonight at the Waterloo Marcus Crossroads Cinema from 6-8 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will include the screening of the film 'Broke, Busted & Disgusted,' which explores the student-debt crisis and the true cost of a college degree. A discussion on developing a plan and exploring options will follow the screening, lead by the film's producer Adam Carroll and Dupaco staff.

Adam Carroll encourages schools, institutions and families to spend time teaching kids and young adults the importance of financial literacy, through podcasts, TED talks and in-person programs. Carroll is the author of Winning the Money Game and 30 Days to $1K. The post-film discussion will relate to Dupaco's mission to help improve each member's financial position.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Dupaco branches in Waterloo and Cedar Falls - not at the movie theater!

For more information, click here: dupaco.com/ExploreYourOptions