Woman charged with arson - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman charged with arson

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

According to a Waterloo police report, a 29-year-old woman is accused of dousing another woman and her vehicle with gasoline and threatening to set it on fire Tuesday.

The report indicates Traynetta Monique Ford, 29, put gas on Yoshida Denise Thomas and threatened to burn and kill her inside a Waterloo convenience store.

The report also indicates Ford then went outside, and put gas on Thomas's car -- with her three children sitting in the vehicle.

Ford also threatened to burn and kill Thomas's children. 

After someone called 911, the report indicates Ford took off, but she was arrested by police.

Ford was charged with two counts of Arson in the first degree, possession of marijuana as the third offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.