Woman charged with arson

According to a Waterloo police report, a 29-year-old woman is accused of dousing another woman and her vehicle with gasoline and threatening to set it on fire Tuesday.

The report indicates Traynetta Monique Ford, 29, put gas on Yoshida Denise Thomas and threatened to burn and kill her inside a Waterloo convenience store.

The report also indicates Ford then went outside, and put gas on Thomas's car -- with her three children sitting in the vehicle.

Ford also threatened to burn and kill Thomas's children.

After someone called 911, the report indicates Ford took off, but she was arrested by police.

Ford was charged with two counts of Arson in the first degree, possession of marijuana as the third offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.