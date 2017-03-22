BREAKING: Shooting reported near Britain’s House of Commons in London

(NBC) — Britain's Parliament was locked down Wednesday after shots were fired, authorities said.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was dealing with a "firearms incident" on nearby Westminster Bridge, adding that officers were on the scene.

David Liddington, the leader of the House of Commons, told Parliament that an "alleged assailant" had been shot by police.

"An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties," he told lawmakers.

Journalists based at the Parliament reported hearing gunshots shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).

A Reuters witness saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge.

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish lawmaker, said he had seen a car mowing down pedestrians on the bridge.

NBC News was not immediately able to confirm either report.