Kaepernick donates $50K to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kaepernick donates $50K to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press
   
Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
   
The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday. It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe at Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick's refusal to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.
   
Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump's proposed budget.
   
Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.