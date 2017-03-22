Kaepernick donates $50K to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe

Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will return to eastern Iowa for a "Building a Better Iowa: Workforce" event in Waverly next Tuesday.More >>
Time off for good behavior indeed. Six convicts are getting their sentences shortened after saving a guard who collapsed on duty last Monday in Polk County, Georgia.More >>
