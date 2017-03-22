Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University

Emergency crews were on scene at Ohio's Dayton International Airport on Friday afternoon after reports that a military jet ran off the runway and flipped over during a practice for an air show.More >>
The Fenelon Place Elevator plans to open on Saturday at 8 a.m.More >>
Authorities say a dog died after an Iowa woman used tongs and a paring knife to perform surgery on it in her living room.More >>
The Sunset Family Restaurant will re-open today after a van drove through it earlier this month.More >>
4th of July is right around the corner, make sure you make your plans early.More >>
