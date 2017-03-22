Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University's commencement ceremony.
   
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.
   
Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he'd been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.
   
President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university's keynote address in 1990.
   
Falwell says the school is "incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.